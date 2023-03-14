Wild visit the Blues in Central Division action

Minnesota Wild (38-21-8, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-32-5, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in a matchup within the Central Division Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 7-11-1 record in Central Division play and a 29-32-5 record overall. The Blues have a -39 scoring differential, with 202 total goals scored and 241 allowed.

Minnesota has gone 38-21-8 overall with an 11-7-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild serve 11.2 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in the league.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 42 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 40 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 7-0-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower body), Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .