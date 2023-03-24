Nashville takes on Seattle following shootout win

Seattle Kraken (39-24-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (36-26-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout.

Nashville has gone 18-12-4 at home and 36-26-8 overall. The Predators are 10th in the league serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Seattle has gone 23-9-4 in road games and 39-24-8 overall. The Kraken have a +21 scoring differential, with 246 total goals scored and 225 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 18 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 13 goals and 45 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Kraken: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (illness), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

