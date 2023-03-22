Lightning face the Senators in Atlantic Division action

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-24-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (34-32-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ottawa has gone 34-32-5 overall with a 12-7-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Senators have a 30-8-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Tampa Bay is 42-24-6 overall and 11-9-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 41-7-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 35 goals and 43 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 30 goals and 42 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: day to day (undisclosed), Dylan Ferguson: day to day (illness), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .