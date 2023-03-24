Panthers and Rangers meet in Eastern Conference action

New York Rangers (42-20-10, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (36-29-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers meet in Eastern Conference action.

Florida has a 36-29-7 record overall and a 21-11-4 record on its home ice. The Panthers rank third in NHL play with 250 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

New York has a 21-8-6 record on the road and a 42-20-10 record overall. The Rangers have a 21-5-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has 36 goals and 29 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has two goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has scored 24 goals with 58 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .