Central Division-leading Dallas faces Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (31-34-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-19-14, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks face the top-ranked team in the Central Division, the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 38-19-14 overall and 18-9-9 at home. The Stars rank eighth in league play with 244 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Vancouver has a 15-16-4 record on the road and a 31-34-5 record overall. The Canucks have a 30-10-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 48 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored seven goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has 28 goals and 41 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 8.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Tyler Seguin: out (lower body), Mason Marchment: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Filip Hronek: out (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

