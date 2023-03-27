Red Wings aim to end home losing streak in matchup with the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end their three-game home losing streak.

Detroit has a 31-32-9 record overall and a 17-15-4 record in home games. The Red Wings have a -29 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 235 given up.

Pittsburgh is 36-27-10 overall and 16-16-5 in road games. The Penguins are 6-7-6 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Red Wings won the previous meeting 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik has scored 18 goals with 23 assists for the Red Wings. Alex Chiasson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 54 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Filip Zadina: day to day (lower body), Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Adam Erne: day to day (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ville Husso: day to day (lower body), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Jeff Petry: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .