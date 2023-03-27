Kings bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Flames

Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (33-26-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 33-26-15 overall with a 12-6-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames are 32-3-13 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles is 42-20-10 overall with an 11-4-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a 38-6-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 6-5. Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffoli has 31 goals and 36 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has scored 23 goals with 18 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kings: 8-0-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .