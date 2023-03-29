Pittsburgh takes on Nashville in a non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (37-28-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup.

Pittsburgh has a 36-28-10 record overall and a 20-11-5 record on its home ice. The Penguins have a 33-6-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville has a 19-14-4 record in road games and a 37-28-8 record overall. The Predators have committed 300 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 54 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored 19 goals with 23 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body), Jan Rutta: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .