Panthers bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (36-26-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-27-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Panthers -131, Jets +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers come into a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets as winners of three straight games.

Florida has gone 19-10-3 in home games and 33-27-6 overall. The Panthers are 31-10-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Winnipeg is 15-15-1 in road games and 36-26-3 overall. The Jets have a +18 scoring differential, with 200 total goals scored and 182 given up.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Jets won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 28 goals and 56 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has 15 goals and 51 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Jets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: day to day (illness), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body), Givani Smith: out (face).

Jets: Kyle Capobianco: day to day (illness), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .