Panthers visit the Senators after Barkov’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (36-30-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (35-33-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators after Aleksander Barkov Jr.‘s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Panthers’ 4-3 loss.

Ottawa is 13-7-1 against the Atlantic Division and 35-33-5 overall. The Senators have committed 336 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank second in league play.

Florida has a 36-30-7 record overall and a 13-5-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have given up 250 goals while scoring 253 for a +3 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 5-3. Barkov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 35 goals and 46 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter Verhaeghe has 36 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Barkov has four goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Dylan Ferguson: day to day (illness), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Ridly Greig: out (sternum), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (lower body), Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .