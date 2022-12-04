Arizona brings losing streak into matchup with Calgary

Arizona Coyotes (7-11-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-10-3, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes look to end a four-game losing streak with a victory over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 10-10-3 overall and 8-5-1 at home. The Flames have a 6-2-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Arizona is 6-9-3 on the road and 7-11-3 overall. The Coyotes have a -16 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 73 conceded.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 9-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Andersson has three goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Adam Ruzicka has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has scored seven goals with 14 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 6.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

