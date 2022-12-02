Coyotes bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Arizona Coyotes (7-10-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-11-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to end a three-game losing streak with a win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 9-11-3 record overall and a 3-6-1 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a -7 scoring differential, with 80 total goals scored and 87 given up.

Arizona is 7-10-3 overall and 6-9-2 in road games. The Coyotes serve 12.3 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 21 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere has four goals and 10 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, six penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .