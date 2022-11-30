Tempe council approves Arizona Coyotes’ new arena proposal

AP NEWS
November 30, 2022 GMT
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller skates with the puck before scoring an empty-net goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Tempe, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Coyotes won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Tempe City Council has unanimously approved a proposal for a new Arizona Coyotes arena and entertainment district, clearing the way for a public vote on the project next year.

The City Council approved the proposal 7-0 late Tuesday night after a lengthy meeting that included NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The $2.1 billion project would include a 16,000-seat arena, practice rink, 1,600 apartments, two hotels and a theater. Approval of the project was the final step before it goes to referendum on May 16.

The team is currently playing at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, by far the NHL’s smallest arena.

The Coyotes have been searching for a permanent home since the city of Glendale pulled out of a multimillion-dollar lease at Gila River Arena. Arizona had been playing on an annual lease until Glendale said it would not be renewed for the 2022-23 season.

