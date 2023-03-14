Colorado visits Toronto after Lehkonen’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (37-22-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-18-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Artturi Lehkonen’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Avalanche’s 8-4 win.

Toronto is 24-7-4 in home games and 40-18-8 overall. The Maple Leafs have an 18-4-4 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Colorado is 37-22-6 overall and 19-11-1 in road games. The Avalanche have a 32-9-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 6-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 24 goals and 61 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 29 goals and 52 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Luke Schenn: day to day (personal).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

