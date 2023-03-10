Montreal takes losing streak into game against New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (42-16-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (26-33-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens aim to end their five-game skid when they play the New Jersey Devils.

Montreal has gone 14-15-3 at home and 26-33-6 overall. The Canadiens rank sixth in NHL play with 282 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

New Jersey has a 24-4-4 record in road games and a 42-16-6 record overall. The Devils are 19-7-3 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Devils won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirby Dach has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 18 goals and 44 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has 10 goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kirby Dach: out (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Justin Barron: day to day (upper body), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: out (illness), Jordan Harris: day to day (lower-body), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar: day to day (nir), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .