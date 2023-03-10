Golden Knights visit the Hurricanes after shootout win

Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (43-12-8, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime.

Carolina is 43-12-8 overall and 23-7-2 at home. The Hurricanes are 38-4-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas has gone 18-7-5 on the road and 38-20-6 overall. The Golden Knights have a 34-2-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has 12 goals and 38 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 23 goals and 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (nir - visa issues), Antti Raanta: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Jalen Chatfield: day to day (illness).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body), Nicolas Roy: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .