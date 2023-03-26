Toronto visits Nashville after Matthews’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (36-27-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -171, Predators +145; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville has a 36-27-8 record overall and an 18-13-4 record in home games. The Predators rank 10th in the league serving 10.0 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto is 43-20-9 overall and 18-13-4 in road games. The Maple Leafs are 19-5-4 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the previous matchup. Matthews led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored 19 goals with 23 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has scored 36 goals with 45 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthews has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Ilya Samsonov: day to day (personal reasons), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .