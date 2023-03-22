Vancouver takes on San Jose after Miller’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (19-37-15, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (31-33-5, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the San Jose Sharks after Jonathan Tanner Miller’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Canucks’ 4-3 loss.

Vancouver has gone 31-33-5 overall with a 13-6-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have allowed 256 goals while scoring 228 for a -28 scoring differential.

San Jose is 3-9-8 against the Pacific Division and 19-37-15 overall. The Sharks have a -65 scoring differential, with 203 total goals scored and 268 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Miller led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller has scored 26 goals with 40 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 22 goals with 65 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Filip Hronek: out (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Radim Simek: out (concussion), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .