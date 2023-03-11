Lightning host the Blackhawks after Point’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-6, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Lightning -446, Blackhawks +342; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Chicago Blackhawks after Brayden Point’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Lightning’s 4-3 overtime loss.

Tampa Bay has a 23-5-5 record at home and a 38-21-6 record overall. The Lightning are second in NHL play serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago has gone 9-19-3 on the road and 22-37-6 overall. The Blackhawks have a -69 scoring differential, with 162 total goals scored and 231 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Lightning won 4-1 in the last meeting. Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Lightning. Point has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jones has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Blackhawks. Cole Guttman has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out (groin), Alex Stalock: day to day (illness), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Anders Bjork: day to day (undisclosed), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring), Connor Murphy: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .