Pittsburgh aims to keep win streak going, hosts Buffalo

By The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -201, Sabres +169; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins head into a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres as winners of four games in a row.

Pittsburgh has a 14-8-4 record overall and a 7-3-2 record on its home ice. The Penguins rank 10th in NHL play with 92 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Buffalo is 12-13-1 overall and 6-5-0 on the road. The Sabres lead NHL play with 104 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has eight goals and 17 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 21 goals and 19 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Penguins: Kris Letang: out (illness), Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper-body).

    Sabres: Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed), Ilya Lyubushkin: out (undisclosed).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

