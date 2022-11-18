Buffalo brings losing streak into matchup with Toronto

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres aim to stop a seven-game slide with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 2-1-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-5-3 record overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 8-1-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Buffalo is 2-5-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-9-0 overall. The Sabres have gone 1-3-0 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 5-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has eight goals and 10 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (undisclosed), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .