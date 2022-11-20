Winnipeg and Carolina hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a non-conference matchup.

Winnipeg has a 9-4-1 record overall and a 6-2-0 record in home games. The Jets are 1-1-1 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Carolina has a 6-3-2 record on the road and a 10-5-1 record overall. The Hurricanes are 5-1-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Hurricanes won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has one goal and 14 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has eight goals and 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Teuvo Teravainen: out (upper body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .