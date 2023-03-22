AP NEWS
Kraken visit the Predators after shootout win

By The Associated PressMarch 22, 2023 GMT

Seattle Kraken (38-24-7, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (35-26-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Nashville Predators after the Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime.

Nashville has a 17-12-4 record at home and a 35-26-8 record overall. The Predators have gone 25-7-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Seattle has gone 23-9-3 in road games and 38-24-7 overall. The Kraken rank eighth in league play with 240 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 5-1 in the last meeting. Brandon Tanev led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has scored 18 goals with 41 assists for the Predators. Luke Evangelista has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has scored 13 goals with 44 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

    Kraken: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (illness), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

