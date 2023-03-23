Sabres play the Devils on losing streak

New Jersey Devils (45-18-8, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (33-31-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres look to stop a four-game skid when they play the New Jersey Devils.

Buffalo is 33-31-6 overall and 13-20-3 in home games. The Sabres have scored 250 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in the league.

New Jersey is 45-18-8 overall and 26-5-4 in road games. The Devils have scored 245 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Devils won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner has scored 30 goals with 38 assists for the Sabres. Dylan Cozens has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 18 goals and 49 assists for the Devils. Damon Severson has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper body), Eric Comrie: out (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (upper body).

Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .