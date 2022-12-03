Blackhawks visit the Rangers after Domi’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (6-12-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (11-9-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -271, Blackhawks +221; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the New York Rangers after Max Domi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

New York has an 11-9-5 record overall and a 4-5-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have a 9-3-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Chicago is 6-12-4 overall and 2-5-2 on the road. The Blackhawks have a -25 scoring differential, with 56 total goals scored and 81 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Patrick Kane has scored three goals with 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Domi has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blackhawks: Jarred Tinordi: out (hip), Alex Stalock: out (concussion), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .