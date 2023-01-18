Montreal plays Florida after Dadonov’s 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Florida Panthers after Evgenii Dadonov’s two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Canadiens’ 4-1 win.

Montreal has a 3-6-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 19-23-3 record overall. The Canadiens are 14-4-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Florida is 21-20-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have committed 219 total penalties (4.9 per game) to lead the league.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Panthers won 7-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 26 goals and 10 assists for the Canadiens. Josh Anderson has four goals over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Panthers. Eric Staal has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Jonathan Drouin: day to day (undisclosed), Paul Byron: out (hip), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Spencer Knight: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .