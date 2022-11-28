Winnipeg hosts Colorado following Dubois’ 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets’ 7-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Winnipeg is 9-4-1 overall with a 7-2-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have gone 13-0-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Colorado is 8-5-1 overall with a 5-1-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have allowed 38 goals while scoring 50 for a +12 scoring differential.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Dubois scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has eight goals and 12 assists for the Jets. Dubois has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 22 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has nine goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .