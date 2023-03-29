Flyers play the Senators on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-12, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-33-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 21-13-3 record at home and a 36-33-5 record overall. The Senators have a -5 scoring differential, with 234 total goals scored and 239 given up.

Philadelphia has a 12-16-7 record in road games and a 29-32-12 record overall. The Flyers are 25-7-6 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the last meeting. Morgan Frost led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 34 goals and 43 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Scott Laughton has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Flyers. Frost has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Ridly Greig: out (sternum), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (lower body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Carter Hart: day to day (lower body), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .