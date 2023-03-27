Blackhawks take losing streak into home matchup against the Stars

Dallas Stars (39-20-14, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their five-game slide when they take on the Dallas Stars.

Chicago has a 6-16-1 record in Central Division play and a 24-43-6 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 20-8-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Dallas is 13-3-4 against the Central Division and 39-20-14 overall. The Stars have an 8-6-11 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 6-4 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Blackhawks. Taylor Raddysh has scored six goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 50 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has two goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 7.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: out for season (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Anders Bjork: out (undisclosed), Andreas Englund: out (hamstring), Cole Guttman: out for season (shoulder), Petr Mrazek: day to day (head).

Stars: Mason Marchment: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

