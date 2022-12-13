Metropolitan Division-leading Devils take on the Stars

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -148, Stars +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 10-4-1 at home and 21-5-1 overall. The Devils are sixth in NHL play with 100 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Dallas has a 7-5-2 record on the road and a 16-7-5 record overall. The Stars rank second in league play with 105 total goals (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Devils won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Stars. Miro Heiskanen has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .