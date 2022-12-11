Penguins host the Stars on 5-game win streak

Dallas Stars (16-7-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Dallas Stars with a five win streak on the line.

Pittsburgh has a 16-8-4 record overall and an 8-3-2 record on its home ice. The Penguins are 15-2-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 16-7-5 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in road games. The Stars have gone 5-1-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 19 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored three goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .