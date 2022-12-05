Dallas plays Toronto following Hintz’s hat trick

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (14-6-5, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Roope Hintz recorded a hat trick in the Stars’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas has a 14-6-5 record overall and a 7-2-3 record in home games. The Stars have gone 4-0-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Toronto has gone 7-3-3 in road games and 15-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs have conceded 66 goals while scoring 79 for a +13 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Mitchell Marner led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 23 goals and 18 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Marner has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-1-4, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, five penalties and 15.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-0-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Maple Leafs: Calle Jarnkrok: day to day (groin), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .