Columbus plays Detroit after Kuraly’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after Sean Kuraly’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blue Jackets’ 6-4 win.

Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 5-5-0 at home. The Blue Jackets have allowed 65 goals while scoring 43 for a -22 scoring differential.

Detroit has a 7-5-4 record overall and a 3-3-2 record on the road. The Red Wings are 1-3-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Kuraly scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yegor Chinakhov has two goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dominik Kubalik has seven goals and 11 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored six goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Elmer Soderblom: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .