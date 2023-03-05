AP NEWS
Edmonton visits Buffalo after Draisaitl’s hat trick

By The Associated PressMarch 5, 2023 GMT

Edmonton Oilers (34-22-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-25-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres after Leon Draisaitl recorded a hat trick in the Oilers’ 7-5 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Buffalo is 32-25-4 overall and 13-16-2 at home. The Sabres rank third in the league with 228 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Edmonton is 18-10-3 on the road and 34-22-8 overall. The Oilers have scored 73 power-play goals, which ranks first in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 28 goals with 34 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Draisaitl has 41 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 15 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed).

    • Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.