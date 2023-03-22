Red Wings host the Blues after shootout win

St. Louis Blues (31-33-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the St. Louis Blues after the Red Wings knocked off the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout.

Detroit has a 31-30-9 record overall and a 17-14-4 record on its home ice. The Red Wings are 7-14-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis is 31-33-6 overall and 16-17-1 on the road. The Blues have allowed 253 goals while scoring 217 for a -36 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Red Wings won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 26 goals and 41 assists for the Red Wings. Alex Chiasson has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 23 goals and 39 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .