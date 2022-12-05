Panthers visit the Jets after Verhaeghe’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (12-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Carter Verhaeghe’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Panthers’ 5-1 win.

Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and a 9-3-0 record in home games. The Jets have an 11-1-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 12-9-4 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Panthers have a +five scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 82 conceded.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 6-1. Verhaeghe scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has five goals and 20 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 12 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has scored six goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness), Anton Lundell: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .