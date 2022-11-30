Panthers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a 2-3-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 9-6-1 record overall and a 4-7-1 record on the road. The Panthers are 3-3-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 17 goals and seven assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 10 goals and 19 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 3-4-3, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Jack Studnicka: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .