Devils take on the Senators after Hughes’ 2-goal showing

Ottawa Senators (35-32-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (45-19-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -186, Senators +157; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Ottawa Senators after Jack Hughes’ two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Devils’ 5-4 loss.

New Jersey is 45-19-8 overall and 19-13-4 at home. The Devils have a 19-7-5 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Ottawa has gone 15-19-2 on the road and 35-32-5 overall. The Senators rank fourth in league play serving 11.5 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 39 goals and 45 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claude Giroux has 28 goals and 41 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: day to day (upper body), Curtis Lazar: out (lower body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Dylan Ferguson: day to day (illness), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Cam Talbot: out (lower body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .