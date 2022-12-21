Los Angeles looks to keep win streak going, hosts Calgary

Calgary Flames (14-12-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (17-12-5, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles is 4-4-2 against the Pacific Division and 17-12-5 overall. The Kings are 8-3-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Calgary has a 5-2-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 14-12-6 record overall. The Flames have allowed 97 goals while scoring 96 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams match up Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 6-5. Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 10 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 11 goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 5-2-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, five penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (personal).

Flames: Dennis Gilbert: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .