Oilers host the Kings after Barrie’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (10-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings after Tyson Barrie scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers.

Edmonton has gone 9-7-0 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 59 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in the league.

Los Angeles is 0-3-0 against the Pacific Division and 10-6-1 overall. The Kings rank sixth in NHL play with 55 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Oilers won 2-0 in the last meeting. Barrie led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has eight goals and nine assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anze Kopitar has two goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .