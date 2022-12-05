Ottawa hosts Los Angeles after Giroux’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (13-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Los Angeles Kings after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Senators’ 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Ottawa is 10-13-1 overall and 6-7-0 in home games. The Senators have a 10-4-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has gone 6-5-2 in road games and 13-10-4 overall. The Kings have scored 91 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Giroux scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Thomas Chabot has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 20 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: day to day (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body), Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .