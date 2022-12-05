Wild blow 4-goal lead in 3rd, rebound to top Stars 6-5 in SO

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is congratulated by teammate Alex Goligoski (33) after Gaudreau scores a shoot-out in an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Wild won 6-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) is congratulated by teammate Alex Goligoski (33) after Gaudreau scores a shoot-out in an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Wild won 6-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period.

Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its winning streak to four.

Roope Hintz had his second career hat trick for the Stars, who earned points for the 10th time in 11 games. Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski scored to open the shootout, but Hintz’s backhander rolled just short of the goal line, giving Gaudreau the chance to end it.

Hintz’s final goal, with an extra skater on, tied it at 5 with 2:11 left in regulation.

Kaprizov, Joel Ericksson Ek, Connor Dewar, Jake Middleton and Jordan Greenway scored for the Wild in regulation, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves.

Robertson had his NHL-best 23rd goal and an assist to push his team-record points streak to 18 games. Mason Marchment also had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Hintz also had an assist.

ADVERTISEMENT

JETS 5, DUCKS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and Winnipeg beat Anaheim.

Barron scored with 6:37 left for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal with 4:48 to go.

Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets, Dylan Samberg scpred his first NHL goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves. Winnipeg is 2-1-0 in a four-game homestand.

Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason scored for the Ducks, 0-4-2 in their last six.

SABRES 6, SHARKS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help Buffalo beat San Jose.

Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control.

Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves.

RED WINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and Detroit beat Columbus to end a three-game losing streak.

Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports