Central Division opponents meet when Jets host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Wild -117, Jets -103; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg is 21-12-1 overall with an 11-2-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets are 13-2-0 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 19-12-2 overall and 5-2-0 against the Central Division. The Wild rank third in league play serving 12.7 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has six goals and 32 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (groin), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Wild: Marcus Foligno: day to day (lower-body).

