Western Conference-leading Golden Knights visit the Flames

Vegas Golden Knights (43-21-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (31-25-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights travel to play the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 11-5-3 against the Pacific Division and 31-25-15 overall. The Flames have a 31-3-13 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vegas is 43-21-6 overall with a 9-8-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights are 20-11-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Flames won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 21 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 13 goals and 41 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: day to day (lower body), Nicolas Roy: out (lower body), Keegan Kolesar: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .