Ducks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Anaheim Ducks (7-20-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (14-13-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Canadiens -149, Ducks +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks are looking to break a three-game skid with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has gone 7-7-0 in home games and 14-13-2 overall. The Canadiens have a 6-3-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Anaheim has a 2-13-3 record on the road and a 7-20-3 record overall. The Ducks have gone 3-11-2 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 16 goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored two goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Michael Matheson: day to day (lower body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: out (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), John Gibson: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body).

