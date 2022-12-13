Predators take losing streak into game against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (16-12-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-11-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -119, Predators -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will try to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Nashville has a 7-4-2 record at home and a 12-11-2 record overall. The Predators have gone 6-1-2 in games decided by a goal.

Edmonton is 7-6-0 on the road and 16-12-0 overall. The Oilers are fifth in NHL play with 102 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has scored eight goals with 15 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .