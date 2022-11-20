Devils bring 12-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 12 straight games.

New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record on its home ice. The Devils have a +21 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 39 conceded.

Edmonton has a 9-7-0 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Oilers have scored 19 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Devils won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has nine goals and 10 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 10-0-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .