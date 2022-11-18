Devils take win streak into game against the Senators

New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will look to keep an 11-game win streak alive when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 5-5-0 record in home games and a 5-9-1 record overall. The Senators are fifth in league play with 78 total penalties (averaging 5.2 per game).

New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-1-0 record on the road. The Devils have scored 60 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has six goals and 11 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has seven goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Devils: 10-0-0, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body), Thomas Chabot: out (concussion).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .