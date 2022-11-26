Capitals visit the Devils, try to stop road losing streak

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -171, Capitals +146; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will aim to break a five-game road skid when they face the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 13-3-0 overall with a 2-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils are 10-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Washington has a 2-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-9-2 record overall. The Capitals have given up 57 goals while scoring 51 for a -6 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has nine goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .