New York and Edmonton face off in non-conference matchup

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -135, Oilers +112

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers face the Edmonton Oilers in a non-conference matchup.

New York is 4-3-3 in home games and 8-6-3 overall. The Rangers have a 5-1-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Edmonton has a 5-4-0 record in road games and a 9-7-0 record overall. The Oilers have gone 10-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season. The Rangers won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has scored six goals with 17 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Tyson Barrie has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

